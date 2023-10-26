Virginia Tech football: Hokies lead Syracuse 30-3 at halftime

After a week off, the Virginia Tech Hokies were back on the field for this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football. How would the Hokies (3-4) respond? How does a 30-3 halftime lead sound?

Syracuse was on offense first, and things didn't go well for the Orange. On their first play from scrimmage, quarterback Garrett Shrader was called for intentional grounding. On the next play, Syracuse was called for holding, and the Hokies were off to the races.

The Hokies kicked a field goal on their first possession, and the defense followed with another stop.

On the next drive, Tech quarterback Kyron Drones led a 10-play. 68-yard drive that ended with RB Malachi Thomas throwing a touchdown pass to WR Quan Felton and it was 10-0.

Tech’s defense kept putting the heat on the Orange, and Drones and the running game continued to move the ball. Kicker John Love kicked two more field goals, giving the Hokies a 16-0 lead.

Things were going well if only VT could score more touchdowns.

No problem, says Drones. On the next drive, Drones found Felton on a 62-yard touchdown to give the Hokies a 23-3 lead. It was a six-play, 93-yard drive for Tech.

The Orange finally scored, kicking a field goal. Drones responded, leading another impressive drive, this time six plays for 75 yards, which ended with a Bhayshul Tuten touchdown run.

Drones finished the first half by completing 10 of 17 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. Drones also rushed for 62 yards on seven attempts. Tuten rushed for 58 yards, while Thomas chipped in with 32 yards. The Hokies ran for a combined 164 yards in the first half, averaging 6.6 yards per attempt.

Felton caught three passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns, while Jaylin Lane had six receptions for 72 yards. Tech had 341 total yards in the first half, while ‘Cuse had just 59.

In more good news, Tech opens the second half with the football.