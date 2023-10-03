Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies land commitment from 4-star center Ryan Jones

Mike Young and the Virginia Tech Hokies landed a big commitment on Monday when four-star big man Ryan Jones announced he was a Hokie.

Jones is a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward/center from The Rock School in Gainesville, Fla., and picked the Hokies over his other finalist, the Florida Gators. Interestingly, Jones picked the Hokies over his hometown Gators.

What are the Hokies getting in Jones?

From all indications, Jones is an excellent rebounder and has long arms. He could play the four or five for the Hokies once he arrives next year. But the biggest positive from all scouting reports on Jones and watching some of his highlights is that he has an excellent shot.

Young’s offense prioritizes shooting, and he hasn’t always had big men who could step out and hit outside shots. Jones is a game-changer in that regard.

The Ryan Jones file:



▪️Mismatch up front

▪️Broad frame to create space inside

▪️Has both hands around rim

▪️Can operate in mid-post

▪️Stretches floor & can PnP pic.twitter.com/KMf9gCHDVE — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) October 2, 2023

Jones is among the highest-ranked recruits to pick the Hokies, as he’s a consensus top-75 player in the 2024 recruiting class.

Here’s a look at Jones in a Virginia Tech jersey:

NEWS: Ryan Jones, the No. 66 overall player in the 2024 class, tells me he’s committed to Virginia Tech.



“I felt in my heart that God told me VT because when I go it’s going to be for a reason bigger than basketball.”



Story: https://t.co/pnF6A1UIM0 pic.twitter.com/EAihizDFSP — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 2, 2023

This is a big pickup for Young. After the upcoming season, the Hokies will lose a pair of graduate transfers (Mekhi Long and Robbie Beran), and Jones will be expected to contribute immediately as a freshman in 2024. He is the second commitment for VT’s 2024 class, joining wing Tyler Johnson (Orlando, Fla.)

Welcome home, Ryan.