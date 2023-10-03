Virginia Tech football: Kyron Drones, Bhayshul Tuten honored as ACC players of the week

The Virginia Tech Hokies snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a 38-21 beatdown of the Pitt Panthers in Blacksburg. Sophomore quarterback Kyron Drones was outstanding in his third career start, completing 12 of 19 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for two touchdowns.

Junior running Bhayshul Tuten also had his first 100-yard game for Virginia Tech, rushing for 109 yards on 24 carries while also catching four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Thanks to their performance in last week’s win, the ACC honored Drones and Tuten. Drones was named ACC quarterback of the week, and Tuten was honored as the league’s running back of the week.

As a team, the Hokies rushed for 199 yards against the Panthers, the second consecutive solid performance from Tuten. Through the season’s first three games, Tech struggled to run the ball. However, the insertion of Drones as the starting quarterback has opened things up for VT.

The Hokies have a big challenge in front of them this week with a trip to Tallahassee to face Florida State.

Congratulations to Kyron and Bhayshul.