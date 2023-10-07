As Expected, the Hokies Drop the Game to the ‘Noles: 39-17

Well, no one really figured the outcome would be much different. There were some pleasant surprises for the Hokies, though.

Bhayshul Tuten did Special Teams proud by taking the 2nd half opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and got the Hokies within a single score. But FSU took the ball down the field and then ripped the defense for 62 yards to put another score back between the Tech and FSU. That also seemed to totally take the air out of Virginia Tech’s offense and pretty much stunned the defense.

By the end of the game Tech would give up another huge gash touchdown, this time on a simple sweep pm a 1 play 80-yard embarrassment. Both of the gashes came courtesy of Seminole lead running back Trey Benson.

The game ended their chances with a 2nd drive to the FSU middle third of the field, but the Seminole defense was ripping at the ball and two fumbles by Bryce Duke eventually turned it over for FSU to burn off the clock.

The good news for folks who took the Hokies and the points... Tech beat the spread, and the score went Over the 52.5 O/U.

There are some good things to report, but overall, Virginia Tech’s offense continues to be brutally inconsistent, and the defense just can’t keep from getting gashed by missed assignments, containment failures, and just plain bad luck.

The big performers for the Hokies on offense were again on the ground, and again Bhayshul Tuten with 2 TDs, and Malachi Thomas with good strong runs. Kyron Drones was effective when he ran, but spotty in the passing department. Gotta work on that.

We’ll be covering the Takeaways and Good, Bad, and Uglies coming up, but really Tech just needs to park this one in the “yeah we really tried but it just wasn’t to be” bin and get ready for a dangerous Wake Forest team coming to Lane next Saturday. There were good things to build on, and Wake will definitely be a closer contest than FSU.

Until Tuesday...

GO HOKIES!!!