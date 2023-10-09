Former Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente has a new job

Former Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente is back. No, Fuente isn’t back in Blacksburg but in college football.

According to Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated, the Indiana Hoosiers hired Fuente as an analyst.

Sources tell @sinow former Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente has been added as an analyst at Indiana. — Richard Johnson (@RJ_cfb) October 8, 2023

Fuente is not an official member of the on-field coaching staff. He replaces Rod Carey, who was promoted from a quality control role to offensive coordinator. Carey replaced the recently fired Walt Bell.

Alabama has popularized the role of analysts over the years, often taking fired former head coaches rehabbing their images in an analyst role before they were either promoted or left for another job.

What does an analyst do?

Analysts are prevalent with some of college football’s top programs because the position was created from a loophole. You can hire established coaches for roles on your staff, and they can analyze and break down opponents or your own roster and film. When you have money to spend, it’s an excellent investment.

Fuente, 47, hasn’t coached since he and Virginia Tech mutually agreed to part ways in Nov. 2021. Fuente compiled a 43-31 record in six seasons with the Hokies, with a 28-20 mark in ACC play. The Hokies have struggled since Fuente left, with some of that attributed to the lack of talent Fuente left behind. Recruiting spiraled downward under Fuente during his final years in Blacksburg.

Before coming to Blacksburg, Fuente spent four years at Memphis, where he went 26-23 as head coach. He accepted the Virginia Tech job after leading Memphis to its first 10-win season since 1938.

Fuente was an offensive coordinator at TCU before becoming the Memphis head coach. He played quarterback at Oklahoma and Murray State.

After almost two years away, Fuente has returned to the game and could emerge as an offensive coordinator candidate for schools in 2024.