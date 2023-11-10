Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina: How to watch, listen, live stream and odds

The Virginia Tech Hokies head to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Friday night to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in their second game of the 2023-24 season. The Hokies blew out Coppin State, 100-55, in the season opener on Monday. Multiple VT players scored in double figures, led by guards Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor.

The Gamecocks opened the season with an 82-53 win over SC Upstate.

Here’s how you can watch or follow along with Friday night’s game if you can’t be in Charlotte.

When: Friday, Nov. 10

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio, you can find a list of affiliates here.

Streaming options: fubo TV [try it free], Watch ESPN

Series history: These teams are old Metro Conference foes, and the Gamecocks lead the all-time series, 18-13. The two schools last met in 1997, with USC winning 74-73.

Odds: Virginia Tech is a 4-point favorite, per Odds Shark.