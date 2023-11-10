Virginia Tech football: Behind Enemy Lines with the BC Interruption

The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5, 3-2) have a big game on Saturday against a familiar foe. Tech heads north to Chestnut Hill to face the Boston College Eagles (6-3, 3-2).

We’ve previewed the game from our perspective and also told you how you could watch, listen, or stream the ACC contest.

To learn more about the Eagles, we spoke with Brian Dempsey of BC Interruption, our sister site at SB Nation, who was kind enough to answer some questions about the 2023 Eagles.

1. Boston College is 6-3. How good is this team? Or are the Eagles benefitting from the schedule? I think this team is better than average. They have gotten better as the season has progressed, but I do believe they’ve benefited from the schedule.

2. How excited are BC fans about QB Thomas Castellanos? We see he’s a dangerous runner; how is he as a passer? BC fans are extremely excited about Tommy football. He has been absolutely electric to watch. He’s a legit threat whenever he touches the ball, both with his arms and his legs.

3. Who are the top weapons on offense outside of the QB? It has been mainly Castellanos, as BC has been bitten by the injury bug. Pat Garwo has officially been ruled out for the year, and George Takas and Ryan O’Keefe have also missed some time. Kye Robichaux has stepped up and provided another weapon on the ground for the Eagles.

4. Boston College is often strong in the trenches. Is that the case this season? The Eagles o-line did not start off the year well. They were plagued by penalties in the first 4 games of the year, most notably the game against FSU. However, since then, they have been great and have helped BC lead the ACC in rushing.

5. What are your thoughts on the B.C. defense? The BC defense has not been great. They are currently last in the ACC in red zone defense. Hopefully, they can stay strong and keep on #ThePath.

6. Prediction. Boston College 31 Virginia Tech 27