Virginia Tech football: Kyron Drones, Dorian Strong earn ACC honors for their play in win over Boston College

The Virginia Tech Hokies bounced back in a big way on Saturday with a 48-22 win over the Boston College Eagles in Chestnut Hill. One week before, playing for sole possession of second place in the ACC, the Louisville Cardinals blew out the Hokies 34-3.

It was a massive day for the offense, led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Kyron Drones. The Hokies piled up 590 yards of total, including 363 rushing yards. Tech averaged over seven yards per rushing attempt. Drones led the Hokies with 135 rushing yards.

Running back Bhayshul Tuten was also terrific again, rushing for 78 yards and three touchdowns.

For his part, the ACC named Drones the quarterback of the week for the second time this season. In addition to 135 rushing yards, Drones completed 12 of 17 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Tech would’ve scored over 50 if not for Grant Wells’ fumble late in the game.

Lost in all the talk of Tech’s offensive excellence was the defense. The Hokies held the Eagles to 262 total yards, and one of their touchdowns came late in the game. Virginia Tech’s defense was terrific, led by junior cornerback Dorian Strong.

Strong had two interceptions, setting the tone early with an interception off BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos. That success led the ACC to name Strong as its defensive back of the week.

Congrats to Kyron and Dorian.

The Hokies host N.C. State on Saturday, where a win would make them bowl-eligible. It’s also the home finale at Lane Stadium.