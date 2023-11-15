Virginia Tech vs. Campbell: How to watch, listen, live stream and odds

The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) return to action Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum as they host the Campbell Camels (1-1).

The Hokies are coming off a disappointing 79-77 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night in Charlotte. Virginia Tech won its season-opener, 100-55, over Coppin State last Monday in Blacksburg.

The Camels won their first game over Navy before falling to East Carolina over the weekend.

Here are all the pertinent details for Wednesday’s game between Campbell and Virginia Tech.

Campbell starting five

F Laurynas Vaistaras: 8.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG

G Anthony Dell’Orso: 24.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG

G Gediminas Mokseckas: 10.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG

G Mason Grant: 8.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG

G Tasos Cook: 4.0 PPG, 0.5 RPG

Virginia Tech starting five

F Robbie Beran: 4.5 PPG, 1.5 RPG

C Lynn Kidd: 13.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG

G MJ Collins: 4.0 PPG, 2.0 APG, 1.5 SPG

G Hunter Cattoor: 13.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG

G Sean Pedulla: 20.5 PPG, 7.5 APG, 6.5 RPG, 1.5 SPG

When: Wednesday, Nov. 15

Where: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va.

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Announcers: Bailey Angle (PxP), Mack McCarthy (analyst), Nels Williams (sideline)

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio, you can find a list of affiliates here.

Streaming options: ESPN.com, Watch ESPN app

Series history: Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 5-0. The schools last met in 2011, an 85-60 win for the Hokies.

Odds: Virginia Tech is a 19.5-point favorite, per BetMGM.