Virginia Tech football: Hokies defeat Campbell 60-44

The Virginia Tech Hokies avenged Saturday’s loss to South Carolina on Wednesday, defeating the Campbell Fighting Camels 60-44 in Blacksburg.

If that score looks ugly, well, yes, it was ugly.

The Hokies maintained a lead throughout the game, often low double figures, but could never convincingly pull away from the Camels. Why? Virginia Tech shot just 38% from the field and made only four of 19 attempts from 3-point range.

So, while the Hokies struggled to put the ball in the basket, they did have two things going for them: Senior center Lynn Kidd and their defense.

Kidd was phenomenal, scoring 24 points and pulling down 15 rebounds. Tech’s other starters struggled from the field, but not Kidd, who was nine of 12 from the floor and six of seven from the free-throw line.

Senior guard Hunter Cattoor was the only other Hokie in double figures with 12 points. Junior point guard Sean Pedulla, Tech’s leading scorer, had a tough night, scoring five points after going two of nine from the field. Pedulla did lead VT with five assists.

Sophomore guard MJ Collins continues to struggle offensively. Collins made two of 10 attempts from the field. For the season, he has made only four of 21 shots from the field and missed all six of his 3-point attempts.

Virginia Tech’s defense forced 16 turnovers on Wednesday, and Campbell shot 27.5% from the floor and 26% from beyond the arc.

Sophomore wing Tyler Nickel missed the game with an illness. Four players came off the bench for the Hokies, with senior forward Mylyjael Poteat scoring eight points.

The Hokies can’t afford to shoot this badly against good teams, or they’ll get blown out. Also, Tech needs transfers Robbie Beran and Mekhi Long to be more assertive on the offensive end.

Virginia Tech is back in action on Sunday when Mike Young’s old team (Wofford) comes to Cassell Coliseum.