Virginia Tech Hokies vs. NC State Wolfpack: News, Tidbits, and Predictions

We Lead off with the #25 Award

Matt Johnson has been playing lots of offensive snaps this season, but he’s playing a really critical role in Special Teams. He’s awarded for his efforts for the final game in Lane for the season.

It’s Looking Like the Hokies have Settled on the Right Home Uniform

Let’s hope they stick with the all-maroon and white shoe combo. It’s the best looking, and frankly conferred the best luck so far.

SOLD OUT, AGAIN

Hokie Nation is determined to make itself a factor in home games, again.

PSA: Lane Stadium is ab to be jumpin on Saturday #ThisIsHome pic.twitter.com/rrbGe56krt — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) November 13, 2023

I have ear plugs in my pocket for games. I probably should be wearing them all the time, because a full Lane Stadium is a deafening experience. It needs to be, again Saturday afternoon and evening.

In a Reality Warning

The OC was recognized last week. Reality check, time. Hey OC, he who gets noticed, gets “noticed” ifuknowaddahmean. Charlie and Brian got raw deals from the prior coaching regime. They’ll be loaded for turkey.

Better be calling your best impression of the great Mike Leach for this one.

Now for Predictions

Bryan Manning

I’ve been pessimistic over the last couple of years when it came to predictions. And while I remain nervous about Saturday’s game, I feel confident the Hokies are going to win this game. Tech has been outstanding at home. Last season, the Hokies had the Wolfpack beat in Raleigh and choked the game away in the second half. At quarterback, I feel like MJ Morris could’ve been more of a problem for the VT defense than Armstrong. It was Morris who beat the Hokies last season.

I believe this game will be much closer than Virginia Tech’s recent ACC contests. Tech’s defense will rise to the occasion, and quarterback Kyron Drones will be outstanding once again, giving the Hokies the win and making them bowl-eligible. By improving to 6-5, the Hokies will still have a shot at playing the ACC title game, but it all depends on what Louisville does.

Hokies 27, N.C. State 20

John Schneider

I really don’t want to. If I had my choice, we’d just skip this part. Why? Because I have little confidence in the OC and his vaunted offensive “genius.” Last week wasn’t won by brilliant playcalling. It was won because the talent on the field finally began to click. It was a powerhouse performance from the young men who left it on the field. I know that’s my opinion, but hey, it’s mine. He can go ahead and prove me absolutely wrong, and I’ll be all the happier for it.

For this one, I’ll reserve some judgment and give you the skinny. My heart says Hokies by 3, my head says IF...THEN...ELSE... Stop Armstrong and run a balanced, steady downfield O. Hokies by more OR UVA becomes the pivot game. My gut says? Antacid, please. On paper it says that they beat us. As a loved one said... it’s going to be a rock fight. A grinder. In the end the Hokies have a good shot at burning the paper.

28-20 Hokies