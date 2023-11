It was a game that shaped up to be a gradual start that just built into a brusing finish for the Lady Hokies. Lots of players came up big and we gave you those numbers and mentions in the game wrap, but here are some choice images from the contest.

That’s the short take, all of the edited pictures are going to be up on the Facebook Albums later this evening. Time to edit football and get ready for Monday’s women’s game.

GO HOKIES!!!