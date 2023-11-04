Virginia Tech: Louisville destroys Hokies, 34-3

The calendar flipped to November, and the Virginia Tech football program was playing a meaningful game. It sure felt like the past week was a fun trip down memory lane, and Hokies were on their way back.

The Louisville Cardinals (8-1, 5-1) were having none of Virginia Tech’s renaissance, blowing out Tech, 34-3, in a game that felt like it was over in the first quarter. The loss dropped the Hokies to 4-5 on the season and 3-2 in ACC play.

The Cardinals outgained the Hokies 382-140, as VT quarterback Kyron Drones completed 12 of 21 passes for 72 yards with one interception. Drones was sacked four times on the day.

Tech’s running game would show signs of life, especially late in the first half. Bhayshul Tuten gave the Hokies a first down near the 10-yard line. Inexplicably, offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen called two consecutive runs, and Tech was facing yet another third and long. On third down, tight end Dae’Quan Wright was called for offensive pass interference — it was a terrible call — and the Hokies had to settle for a field goal before halftime.

That was as close as it would be for the remainder of the game.

Tech’s defense had tackling issues throughout the game, and numerous Cardinals were running through the second and third levels of VT’s defense. Louisville only attempted 13 passes, completing 12 of them, and the Hokies sacked Jack Plummer only one time.

What’s left to say?

For the Hokies to lose was not unexpected. However, that type of effort in such a meaningful game tells us exactly where Virginia Tech is in its rebuild currently.

The Hokies are back on the road against Boston College next week and need to win two of their final three games to be bowl eligible.