Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies dominate Coppin State 100-55 in season opener

The Virginia Tech Hokies kicked off the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season Monday night at Cassell Coliseum with a 100-55 win over the Coppin State Eagles.

It was a part of a doubleheader on opening night, as the women’s team took care of business against High Point with a 94-55 win.

As for the men, 11 Hokies played on Monday — and everyone scored. Five Virginia Tech players scored in double figures, led by junior point guard Sean Pedulla, who scored 15 points.

Center Lynn Kidd (14), guard Hunter Cattoor (13), guard/forward Tyler Nickel (12) and freshman guard Brandon Rechsteiner (12) also scored in double figures. It was Nickel’s first game in a Virginia Tech uniform, and he looked sharp. It was Rechsteiner’s first collegiate game, and he knocked down three of his four shot attempts, including two of three from beyond the arc and all four of his free throws.

Kidd (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Pedulla (15 points, 10 assists) each had a double-double for Mike Young’s squad.

Virginia Tech shot 52% from the field and made 13 of 31 from 3-point range. Another true freshman, guard Jaydon Young, scored eight points, going two of three from beyond the arc, and dished out five assists.

The Hokies also outrebounded the Eagles 41-18 and held them to 37% shooting from the floor.

It was a terrific all-around performance from the Hokies, especially defensively. And if this game is indicative of the type of depth VT could have, that’s encouraging. Of course, once the schedule toughens up, Young’s rotation will shrink. But it’s always good to get the young players some action.

Speaking of the schedule, Tech heads to Charlotte on Friday for a meeting with the South Carolina Gamecocks.