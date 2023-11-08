Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell says Lane Stadium is loudest stadium he’s ever played in

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is quietly developing into one of the NFL’s better young quarterbacks. Howell is currently No. 2 in the NFL in passing yards and has given long-suffering Washington fans some hope that he can be a franchise quarterback.

But before the Commanders drafted Howell in the 2022 NFL draft, he played for three years for the North Carolina Tar Heels, breaking numbers school and ACC records.

And in those three seasons, Howell’s Tar Heels played the Virginia Tech Hokies three times. Two of those meetings were among the most memorable in Lane Stadium during the Justin Fuente era.

On Wednesday, Howell spoke to the Washington media and was asked about playing in Seattle this week. Seattle is known for having the loudest NFL stadium.

“I mean, obviously, road games are different from home games, and especially when you go to Seattle, it’s going to be really loud, and it’s an exciting environment that we’re excited to play in,” Howell said.

Howell was then asked what the loudest NFL stadium he’s played in was, and he responded the Denver Broncos. But, Howell said, he’s played in louder college stadiums.

The loudest?

Lane Stadium.

“Virginia Tech, for sure,” Howell said when directly asked what was the loudest stadium he had ever played in.

Here’s the video:

Howell on the loudest stadium he’s played in, NFL or college, “Virginia Tech, for sure.”#Hokies pic.twitter.com/DJfvfez8mQ — Patrick Campbell (@Pat_Campbell20) November 8, 2023

Howell’s first time in Blacksburg came in 2019, and that epic 43-41 six-overtime game in which the Hokies came out on top. Howell passed for five touchdowns on that day.

In 2021, UNC came to Blacksburg for the season opener and was ranked in the top 10. The Hokies shocked the Tar Heels as Howell struggled in another Virginia Tech win.

Howell giving respect to Hokie Nation. You love to see it.