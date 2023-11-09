Virginia Tech vs. Boston College: How to watch, listen, live stream and odds

The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5, 3-2) are back on the road this week against a familiar foe in the Boston College Eagles (6-3, 3-2). The old rivals are in a five-way tie for fourth place in the ACC, just a half-game behind Georgia Tech for third place.

Boston College comes into Saturday’s game having won five games in a row after a 1-3 start. BC’s wins during that stretch have come over Virginia, Army, Georgia Tech, UConn and Syracuse.

Meanwhile, the Hokies had won two in a row and three of four before running into a better Louisville team on the road last week. With three games to play, Virginia Tech needs two wins to become bowl-eligible. After Boston College, the Hokies have games against N.C. State and Virginia.

The teams are led by dual-threat quarterbacks. Thomas Castellanos does everything for the Eagles, leading the team with 760 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while completing 58% of his passes for 1,714 yards, with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Kyron Drones took over under center for the Hokies against Rutgers and has steadily improved since his first start. Drones is built much differently than Castellanos at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, but is just as dangerous as a runner. Drones is excellent at throwing the deep ball, too. He is second on the team in rushing and has seven touchdowns with two interceptions.

Here’s how you can watch or follow along with Saturday’s game in Chestnut Hill.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Time: Noon, ET

TV: ACC Network

Announcers: Jorge Sedano [play-by-play], Orlando Franklin [analyst], Marilyn Payne [sideline]

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio, you can find a list of affiliates here.

Streaming options: fubo TV [try it free]

Weather: 48 degrees, sunny, 5% chance of showers, with 12 MPH winds

Series history: Virginia Tech leads the all-time series, 20-11, and the two rivals have played annually since 1993, having only missed the 2004 season when the Hokies entered the ACC. VT dominated the Eagles last season in Blacksburg, 27-10. BC has won the past two meetings in Chestnut Hill.

Odds: The Hokies are a 1.5-point favorite, per BetMGM