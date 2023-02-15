The Virginia Tech Hokies Defeat the Entire State of North Carolina

The No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies wrestling team bounced back after their disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers by continuing their take down the state of North Carolina. Last month VT upset the then No. 5 NC State Wolfpack and the then No. 22 Appalachian State Mountaineers. Over the last two weeks the Hokies completed their rounds in NC by taking down the Duke Blue Devils, 45-0, and the North Carolina Tar Heels, 28-8.

During their visit to Durham the Hokies won absolutely every bout against the Blue Devils.

North Carolina showed a bit more life, but they still demonstrated a dominant performance against the Tar Heels. The Hokies won eight out of ten matches during a night that featured many individual ranked matches. Unranked VT grappler, Eddie Ventresca (125 lbs.) defeated UNC’s No. 17 Jack Wagner while the night’s only top-5 meeting resulted in the Hokies’ No. 5 Bryce Andonian (157 lbs.) losing to the Tar Heels’ No. 3 Austin O’Conner.

Eddie Ventresca came out with a chip on his shoulder and took out No. 17 in the country in Chapel Hill #Team100 #Hokies #ALLINALLTHETIME pic.twitter.com/JVv9e3Bk9V — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) February 11, 2023

Rounding out the ranked matchups were VT’s No. 7 Hunter Bolen taking down No. 11 Gavin Kane and Virginia Tech’s No. 11 Tom Crook (141 lbs.) being upset by No. 12 Lachlan McNeil.

With the wins the Virginia Tech Hokies improve to a 9-3 overall record and 3-1 conference record. This Friday the Hokies host the Virginia Cavaliers, for the last dual of the regular season, before the ACC Championships in Raleigh, NC.

GO HOKIES!!!