Virginia Tech football: Former Hokie DeAngelo Hall is now an NFL coach

Former Virginia Tech star DeAngelo Hall is now an official coach. The former star recruit in the class of 2001 played cornerback for Virginia Tech from 2001-03 and entered the 2004 NFL draft. Hall was selected No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons and went on to play 14 NFL seasons, most of them in Washington.

Hall retired after the 2017 season and did some media work, including working in Washington’s radio broadcast booth for two seasons. Hall also worked for the NFL Network, but he’d often expressed a desire to coach since his playing days ended, and it was only a matter of when and where — college or the NFL?

On Saturday, Hall’s destination was known. He is heading to the NFL as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Carolina Panthers.

#Panthers add DeAngelo Hall to coaching staffhttps://t.co/E7GZPrCpsQ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 19, 2023

Hall came to Virginia Tech from Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake and has remained an outspoken supporter of the Hokies. In his three seasons in Blacksburg, Hall played in 28 games, recorded 190 tackles, 20 passes defended and eight interceptions. In addition to his outstanding work on defense, Hall is arguably the best punt returner in school history. He returned 56 punts for 839 yards and five touchdowns. His 15-yard average on punt return is an incredible number.

It was announced in November that Hall will be a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. Hall is already a member of the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

DeAngelo Hall should thrive as a coach. In his later years in Washington, Hall almost served as a coach on the field, helping younger players, even while he was injured. He’s an outstanding communicator, too.

Best of luck in your new chapter, Coach Hall.