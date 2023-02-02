Virginia Tech football: Hokies land 4-star JUCO pass-rusher James Jennette

Remember when national signing day was one of the more exciting days on the college football calendar? That changed a few years ago when the NCAA instituted the early signing period in December, and most players sign early these days.

National signing day was expected to be quiet for the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday. After all, head coach Brent Pry did most of his work in December, locking up a talented class of incoming freshmen and players from the NCAA transfer portal. However, the Hokies added more talent from the portal last month and landed a tall and athletic edge rusher on Wednesday in James Jennette.

Jennette, 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, is from Jordan High School in Durham, North Carolina. After beginning his college career at William & Mary, Jennette transferred to the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California.

Jennette spent last weekend in Blacksburg on an official visit, and the move was an easy one.

“VT felt like home,” Jennette said, per Evan Watkins of 247Sports. “I could tell the coaches really care about personal relationships and want us to succeed in all aspects of life and hold us accountable for everything. Virginia Tech is a great school academically and athletically, and being a North Carolina kid; I wouldn’t want to play in any other conference but the ACC. I am only three hours from home, so that I can have family come to games, and we play some games in North Carolina. It just felt like a total package in everything.”

How is Jennette viewed as a prospect? Per 247Sports, Jennette is the No. 1 junior college edge rusher and the No. 8 overall JUCO player. He is considered a four-star prospect.

How soon can Jennette contribute to the Hokies? Well, he plans on enrolling at Virginia Tech this summer, and there is room in the two deep for Jennette.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, James.