Virginia Tech football: QBs coach Brad Glenn departs for Cincinnati

The Virginia Tech Hokies need a new quarterbacks coach. On Tuesday, it was revealed that QB coach Brad Glenn was leaving Virginia Tech after one season for Cincinnati, where he’d be the Bearcars’ new offensive coordinator.

Source: #Cincinnati is set to hire Virginia Tech quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Brad Glenn as offensive coordinator. He replaces Tom Manning, who is set to rejoin the Indianapolis Colts' staff. Manning had joined Cincinnati from Iowa State. @ChadBrendel first reported — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 21, 2023

Glenn came to Virginia Tech from Georgia State, where he had served as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for three seasons. Before that, Glenn served the same roles at Western Carolina for seven seasons. Glenn was at Appalachian State from 2005-11 where he was tight ends, slot receivers and quarterbacks coach at different times. It was there where he met new Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield.

Satterfield is entering his first season with the Bearcats, replacing Luke Fickell, who departed for Wisconsin. Satterfield comes to Cincinnati from Louisville, where he went 25-24 in four seasons.

What does this mean for the Hokies? Well, you hate losing a member of your staff this late, but apparently, the Hokies already have a replacement lined up. Glenn didn’t really have an opportunity to show his worth in Blacksburg. The Hokies struggled on offense last season, largely due to personnel.

Asking around here at VT, sounds like chance to be OC, pay bump were enticing for Glenn, who’d been OC for over a decade before just joining the #Hokies as QB coach.



VT is expecting a replacement to be in place possibly as soon as a couple of days. https://t.co/cSqIKFcNxs — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) February 21, 2023

If the new coach is a promotion, that means Pry has some continuity on his coaching staff. We’ll have more on this story as we learn more.