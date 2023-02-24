The Virginia Tech Hokies Defeat Virginia Cavaliers for the 11th Straight Time

The No. 10 (NWCA Coaches Poll) Virginia Tech Hokies extended their winning streak over the Virginia Cavaliers after crushing the Hoos, 33-3, in front of a raucous Cassell Coliseum crowd. With their 11th win, in a row, over UVA the Hokies have also earned a share of the regular season conference championship. The No. 3 NC State Wolfpack, No. 15 Pittsburgh Panthers, and VT all finished with a conference record of 4-1. The Hokies defeated NCST, but they fell to Pitt, while the Panthers lost to NCST. As a result, there is quite the convoluted regular season ACC co-champions situation.

The Hokie faithful bid farewell to one of VT’s all-time great wrestlers, No. 3 (174 lbs.) Mekhi Lewis. During his last bout, in front of a Blacksburg crowd, Lewis did not disappoint, pinning UVA’s Marcelli.

Also bidding farewell to Virginia Tech was No. 7 (184 lbs.) Hunter Bolen who took down No. 16 Neil Antrassian. Collin Gerardi (141 lbs.), the last senior to start the night, dispatched his foe, Dylan Cedeno. All-in-all Virginia Tech won all but a single matchup. The Hokies featured nine ranked grapplers, four of whom are in the top-ten, and only No. 27 (165 lbs.) Connor Brady lost to the Hoos’ No. 17 Justin McCoy. I would be remiss if I did not mention No. 5 (157 lbs.) Bryce Andonian pinning UVA’s Keating in only 1:32.

The Virginia Tech Hokies finish the regular season with an overall record of 10-3 (0.77) and a conference record of 4-1 (0.80). The season itself is not over and VT heads to Raleigh, NC next weekend for the ACC Championships.

GO HOKIES!!!