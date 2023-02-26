Virginia Tech Hokies Sweep ACC Indoor Championship for the Second Year Straight

For the second year in a row the Virginia Tech Hokies indoor track and field team won both the men’s and women’s ACC Indoor Track and Field Championship. This marks the third year in a row that the mean’s squad has won the ACC Championship and the second year straight for the women.

The three-day event was held in Louisville, KY this past week. Virginia Tech men’s squad won with a team score of 110.5 points and the women claimed victory with a team score of 93 points. The Florida State Seminoles, earning 76 points, grabbed the second men’s spot and Clemson rounded out the podium with 74.5 points. The Duke Blue Devils’ women’s team almost squeezed past VT with 91 points while the Clemson Tigers again found third with a 68-point team effort from their women’s program.

Judson Lincoln IV advances to the men's 400m finals! #Hokies pic.twitter.com/ZTM9H0c6E3 — Virginia Tech Track & Field (@HokiesTFXC) February 24, 2023

The Hokies started off quick, during the first day, with Kenna Stimmel and Julia Fixsen finishing one – two during the Women’s Pole Vault. Rebecca Mammel claimed first and set a meet record in the Women’s Weight Throw and Sara Killinen earned the Hokies another one-two finish as she claimed second place in the weight throw. On the male side of the effort the Hokies brought home gold in the Distance Medley Relay (DMR) and set a meet record with 9:28.86. Throughout the week Virginia Tech would go on to claim gold in several events. Tyson Jones won Men’s Shot Put while Connor McClure and Jacob Rice added another VT one – two when they placed first and second in Men’s Pole Vault, respectively. Cole Beck earned first-team All-ACC honors while finishing second place in the Men’s 60-meter and third in the Men’s 200-meter. Cole Beck is fast, ya’ll. In yet another one-two VT podium finish, Victoria Gorlova and Cierra Pyles took gold and silver during the Women’s Triple Jump.



Cole Beck is in the 60m Finals!



Personal-best 6.57 in the Prelims. #Hokies pic.twitter.com/Bdrjb31uHg — Virginia Tech Track & Field (@HokiesTFXC) February 25, 2023

Once again, the Virginia Tech Hokies indoor track and field teams have dominated the ACC. The NCAA Indoor Championships will take place in Albuquerque, NM from 10-11 March.

GO HOKIES!!!