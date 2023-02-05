Virginia Tech recruiting: Top 2024 prospect includes the Hokies in his final four

Since Brent Pry was named Virginia Tech’s head football coach in December 2021, his priority has been to focus on the state of Virginia regarding recruiting.

Pry finished the 2022 signing class, but the previous staff had secured most of the commitments. Pry did finish on a few players and helped keep the class mostly intact.

At every turn in 2022, Pry and his assistants were hitting the pavement, visiting every high school in Virginia. After all, there were a lot of issues with the previous staff, and Pry and his new staff had some work to do to repair Virginia Tech’s relationships with high schools across the state.

For the 2023 class, Pry signed 13 players from the Commonwealth and added others from Virginia via the NCAA transfer portal.

Pry’s work since arriving has been building to the Hokies landing one of the state’s top recruits. Can that happen in 2024?

On Sunday, four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams of Green Run High School in Virginia Beach dropped his final four schools. The Hokies were among his final four. Joining Virginia Tech was West Virginia, Penn State and Pitt.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver has over 20 scholarship offers and is the No. 1 player in the state in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports’ in-house rankings. In the composite rankings, Adams is Virginia’s No. 2 overall player in 2024.

The 2024 class is a big one for Pry, and Adams would be a massive get for the Hokies.