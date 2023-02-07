Virginia Tech football: Hokies land FCS All-American transfer

The Virginia Tech Hokies continue to add to their 2023 football roster. On Tuesday, three-star transfer and FCS All-American Stone Snyder announced he was transferring to Virginia Tech from right down the road at VMI [Lexington].

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound graduate transfer is from Monacan High School in Richmond and spent the past four seasons with the Keydets. After beginning his college career as a backup in 2019, Snyder moved into the starting lineup in 2020 and remained there for the next three seasons.

He led the Southern Conference in tackles in each of the last three seasons, finishing with 107 in 2022.

Snyder finished third in the balloting for the FCS defensive player of the year award in 2022. In 2021, Snyder was the Southern Conference defensive player of the year and was also named second-team All-American by multiple outlets. In 2022, he was named a consensus All-American, with the Associated Press and three other outlets naming him first-team All-American.

“I’ve always wanted to play here, and it just felt like the perfect place to be for my last year of eligibility,” Snyder said via 247Sports’ VT Scoop. “I can’t wait to get to work.”

Snyder is expected to play mike linebacker for the Hokies in 2023. He is the eighth transfer for Virginia Tech’s 2023 class and the third on defense. With Dax Hollifield graduated, Snyder will have every chance to start at linebacker alongside Alan Tisdale.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Stone.