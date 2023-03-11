NCAA March Madness 2023: Get ready for the Lady Hokies in the NCAA Tournament with this new shirt

It was another excellent year for Virginia Tech basketball. Well, it was for the women’s basketball team, which won their first ACC Tournament in school history — one year after the men won their first.

The Lady Hokies finished the 2022-23 season with a 27-4 record, including a 14-4 mark in ACC play and a thrilling win over Louisville in last week’s ACC Tournament championship. Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore was named ACC Tournament MVP.

On Sunday, the Hokies await their fate during the NCAA selection show. In more potential good news, the Lady Hokies are poised to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Blacksburg.

To help celebrate the Hokies and their accomplishments this season, we’ve partnered with BreakingT, which is now officially licensed by the NCAA, to offer the following shirt to fans:

You can find this shirt and a host of other cool Hokie t-shirts over at BreakingT by following this link.

Good luck to the Lady Hokies!