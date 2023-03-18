Virginia Tech football: Running back Kenji Christian no longer listed on roster

Spring practice began this week for the Virginia Tech Hokies, and excitement was in the air. Despite some late coaching changes, head coach Brent Pry is excited about his team and staff heading into year two.

When spring ball begins, so does change. While the aforementioned coaching changes aren’t the norm for spring practice, roster churn does occur. And as the Hokies began spring practice last week, one member of the offense was noticeably absent from the online roster.

Kenji Christian, a 6-foot-2, 194-pound running back, was a member of Virginia Tech’s 2021 recruiting class under former head coach Justin Fuente. After two years in Blacksburg, it appears Christian has moved on. He is no longer showing on Virginia Tech’s roster.

Christian played high school football at Pinson Valley High School in Pinson, Alabama, where he helped them to a 6A state championship during his senior season.

There was a lot of hype surrounding Christian when he committed to the Hokies due to his size, speed and quality of competition he played in high school. However, Malachi Thomas was a part of the same class and has proven himself as Tech’s top running back.

Christian is the latest Virginia Tech running back to depart. Keshawn King, one of Tech’s best offensive players last season, entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after four seasons in Blacksburg.

Thomas and incoming transfer Bhayshul Tuten [North Carolina AT&T] are expected to be Virginia Tech’s top running backs this fall.

We wish Kenji Christian nothing but the best in his future endeavors.