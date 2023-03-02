Virginia Tech football: 2 former Hokies named 2 of the NFL’s top 101 players

It wasn’t a good year for Virginia Tech football in 2022. The Hokies, under new head coach Brent Pry, went 3-8 and looked absolutely lost on offense throughout most of the season. It was Tech’s worst season in 30 years and the fourth losing season in its last five.

However, things were quite different for some former Hokies in the NFL. Cornerback Kendall Fuller and Joey Slye [Washington], Terrell Edmunds [Pittsburgh] and guard Wyatt Teller [Cleveland] had big years. Other former Hokies shined, too.

However, two former Virginia Tech standouts were recently named two of the NFL’s top 101 players from the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

First, there is Minnesota left tackle Christian Darrisaw. A 2021 first-round pick, Darrisaw started from the moment he arrived on campus until he was drafted. PFF ranked him at No. 26:

Darrisaw’s major breakout season for the Vikings was blotted somewhat when he was rushed back from a concussion, leading to a second one in fairly quick succession. Darrisaw ended the season with an 81.8-plus PFF grade as both a run blocker and pass protector.

Next was Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds at No. 69:

Edmunds put together a career year as he heads into free agency, finally showcasing the play that many believed him capable of given his age and physical skill set. He was particularly excellent in coverage, earning the best PFF grade of any off-ball linebacker (90.0) this past season.

Edmunds, a first-round pick in 2018, is entering free agency at the perfect time. He is coming off his best NFL season, and he is still only 24 years old.

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine also began this week, and safety Chamarri Conner is the only former Hokies in Indianapolis.

Congratulations to all the former Hokies and best of luck to Conner, who we hope crushes the Combine.