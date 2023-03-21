Virginia Tech Hokies Sweep Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The No. 11 (USA Today / NFCA Coaches) / No. 14 (ESPN.com / USA Softball) Virginia Tech Hokies continued to stomp through their conference competition. This past weekend the Fighting Gobblers traveled to Atlanta Georgia to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on their home turf. The Hokies swept the three-game series, outscoring GT over three games 20-7.

Junior outfielder, Emma Ritter, was the offensive star of the first game. During three at-bats she hit two doubles, setting herself up for two runs and collecting four RBIs. Emma Lemley started on the mound and earned her 13th win of the year. She struck out six Yellow Jackets but did surrender three homeruns. The first game was the best offensive performance out of Georgia Tech, but they ultimately fell to VT’s bats, 7-4.

The second game of the double-header was the Hokies’ most dominant victory of the week. VT sophomore pitcher, Molly Jacobson, collected her first career conference win and improved to 2-1 on the year. During her five innings, Jacobson struck out three and gave up two runs. Lemley was called in and shut out the remainder of the Yellow Jacket bats. Bre Peck smashed two homeruns and earned four RBIs during her four at-bats. Jayme Bailey, Addy Greene, and Kelsey Bennett also all homered, further solidifying Virginia Tech’s place atop the NCAA D1 homerun mountain. (The Hokies currently lead the nation in homeruns hits (57) and homeruns per game (2.11). In the end VT finished the day with an 8-2 win.

Hokie home run



Bre Peck currently ranks first in the ACC and 11th nationally in home runs per game pic.twitter.com/QD3j3nW0zF — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) March 21, 2023

Bre Peck, Addy Greene, and Teagan Thrunk all hit homeruns, during game three, on the way to a 5-1 Virginia Tech win. Emma Lemley improved to 14-1, on the year, only allowing one-hit (a homerun during the fourth inning) and striking out 11 Yellow Jackets.

In total the Hokies hit nine home runs and improved their ACC record to 8-1 with an overall record of 22-5. Tomorrow the Hokies will host the Charlotte 49ers, for a single game, before the Chattanooga Mocs come calling, in Blacksburg, for a three-game series this weekend.

GO HOKIES!!!