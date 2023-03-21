Enter Sandman Will Not Be Stopped

The Virginia Tech Hokies women’s basketball team hosted their first two games of the NCAA Championship Tournament at Cassel Coliseum, on the Virginia Tech campus. In a bid to create the illusion of neutrality, in our tiny mountain town, the NCAA prohibited the university from playing Metallica’s song, “Enter Sandman,” during the VT introduction. As all the Hokie faithful are aware, “Enter Sandman” is one of the greatest entrances in all of collegiate sports and a staple in all things Virginia Tech. No doubt, the NCAA prohibits all tournament hosts from exhibiting their specific traditions, but the contingent of fans, making up the Cassel Guard, were having none of it. Sure, the NCAA can prohibit the Virginia Tech athletic department from playing the song over a loudspeaker, but there wasn’t any stopping the fanbase from singing their hearts out! YOU LOVE TO SEE IT!

After @NCAA banned Enter Sandman from being played at tip-off, this is how Hokie Nation responded. pic.twitter.com/uN2wDYdW1I — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) March 17, 2023

This Saturday the Hokies head to the Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, to take on the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers.

GO HOKIES!!!