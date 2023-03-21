Virginia Tech basketball: Darren Buchanan enters the NCAA transfer portal

It’s officially the offseason for the Virginia Tech Hokies and head coach Mike Young.

On Tuesday, freshman forward Darren Buchanan announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal after one season in Blacksburg.

Buchanan was one of four signees in Virginia Tech’s 2022 recruiting class. He, along with center Patrick Wessler, did not play in 2022-23 and redshirted. Buchanan will have four years of eligibility at his next stop.

When the Hokies signed the 6-foot-7, 235-pound Buchanan last year, he was viewed as a developmental prospect. A talented forward that would likely need a couple of years before earning significant minutes.

Buchanan is from Washington, D.C., and played his high school basketball at Woodrow Wilson High School. He is the 2022 Gatorade player of the year in D.C. and was a first-team All-Met selection during his final season.

Buchanan is the first Hokie to enter the portal but is likely not the last. Head coach Mike Young is looking to retool a roster that disappointed last season, ending Tech’s run of NCAA Tournament appearances. Justyn Mutts, Hunter Cattoor and Grant Basile are all seniors. Mutts’ eligibility expired, but Cattoor and Basile could return with their free COVID-19 year.

Hokie fans should also keep an eye on the portal as former UNC signee and the leading all-time scorer in Virginia high school history, Tyler Nickel, is in the portal. Nickel nearly chose the Hokies last year before signing with UNC.