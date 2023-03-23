Virginia Tech football: Quarterback Davi Belfort picks the Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies kicked off their 2024 football recruiting class in grand fashion Wednesday night when quarterback Davi Belfort pledged to the Hokies. The Miami native and Under Armour All-American picked the Hokies over around 30 offers, most of which were Power Five offers. Belfort’s finalists were the Hokies, Michigan State and Texas A&M.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Belfort is the son of UFC legend Vitor Belfort and visited Blacksburg with his family in December and January. Belfort and his family had a great time in Blacksburg. He is the first commitment on the board for the Hokies for the 2024 class. The Hokies offered Belfort in May 2022.

Virginia Tech overhauled the quarterback room in the offseason, adding four-star transfer Kyron Drones from Baylor. In addition, the Hokies signed a pair of quarterbacks from high school, William “Pop” Watson and Dylan Wittke. They join last year’s starter, Grant Wells, Tahj Bullock and Devin Farrell, on Virginia Tech’s quarterback depth chart for 2023.

What are the Hokies getting in Belfort? Despite his size, the Gulliver Prep [Miami, Fl.] has a strong arm. He is also a good athlete who fits the style of offense that VT offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen wants to run. He passed for 2,016 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2021. Belfort also rushed for six touchdowns. He passed for 1,756 yards with 11 touchdowns in 2022 despite playing only seven games. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

Some recruiting services rank Belfort as a three-star prospect, while ESPN and Rivals rank him as a four-star. His 247Sports composite ranking is that of a high four-star.

This was a big-time get for the Hokies. The hope is other talented players will follow Belfort in the boat soon.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Davi.