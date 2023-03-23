Virginia Tech football: Defensive end Deric Dandy commits to the Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies kicked off their 2024 recruiting class in a big way Wednesday when quarterback Davi Belfort [Gulliver Prep, Miami, Fla.] committed to the Hokies.

That momentum continued Thursday evening when three-star defensive end Deric Dandy made it official with Brent Pry and the Hokies.

Dandy is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound edge rusher from Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, North Carolina. He chose the Hokies over offers from Appalachian State and Louisville. Dandy was in town for a Virginia Tech practice Thursday and afterward made it known where he wanted to play college football.

I would like to thank God and my family as well as the coaching staff at Virginia Tech and all the others that have been with me since the start! #COMMITTED! pic.twitter.com/x11cewF9EH — Deric Dandy (@DericDandy32) March 23, 2023

Dandy first visited Blacksburg last year, and it became clear he was an immediate lean to the Hokies.

The first thing you notice about Dandy is his size. He’s tall and lean. I love the approach of taking tall and lean pass rushers. You can add considerable bulk at the next level without sacrificing any quickness. Pry and his staff have prioritized length and athleticism, which is a wise strategy. While not every athlete will pan out, you like your chances of coaching up players with traits. Dandy has those athletic traits you love.

Dandy is the No. 29 player in North Carolina, per 247Sports, and the No. 28 player in the state, per On3.

If Dandy can stay healthy in 2023, he will add more offers but don’t look for him to back off his pledge to the Hokies.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Deric.