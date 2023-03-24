Virginia Tech football recruiting: Joshua Clarke commits to the Hokies

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry sure knows how to create some momentum. On Wednesday, Tech kicked off its 2024 recruiting class when quarterback Davi Belfort [Gulliver Prep, Miami, FL.] committed to the Hokies.

One day later, edge rusher Deric Dandy [Mount Airy High, Mount Airy, N.C.] made it official, choosing the Hokies.

On Friday, Virginia Tech made it three days in a row, landing three-star athlete Joshua Clarke from Flint Hill in Oakton, Va. Clarke boasted an impressive 36 offers, some of which included Maryland, Michigan State, Virginia and West Virginia.

Clarke, at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, is listed as an athlete and will play defensive back in Blacksburg. Clarke was in Blacksburg this week, and his commitment was only a matter of time. Per 247Sports, Clarke is the No. 13 overall player in Virginia for 2024. And according to the 247Sports composite, he is the No. 15 player in Virginia.

Clarke spoke to Brian Dohn of 247Sports regarding his commitment to the Hokies.

“It means everything to play in state,” Clarke said. “It gives my family and friends (the chance) to watch me play. I have family about two hours from Blacksburg. And also, I’m from Virginia, so I want to represent Virginia Tech.”

“I love everything about coach Pry,” he said. “I love his honesty and energy. He is a family guy, and a defensive-minded coach.”

Clarke is the first commitment from Virginia for 2024. He continues Virginia Tech’s push to take back over the Commonwealth. Since Pry took over as head coach in December 2021, the Hokies have signed 24 high-school players from Virginia. Tech has also added multiple Virginians from the NCAA transfer portal.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Joshua.