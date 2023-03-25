Virginia Tech basketball: Guard Darius Maddox enters the NCAA transfer portal

Virginia Tech junior guard Darius Maddox will enter the NCAA transfer portal, Jeff Borzello of ESPN reported Friday.

Virginia Tech guard Darius Maddox plans to enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Started 19 of the first 20 games this season, averaged 8.5 points. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 24, 2023

Maddox, a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy in 2020, came off the bench his first two seasons in Blacksburg. However, entering 2022-23, Maddox moved into the starting lineup. After starting 19 of Tech’s first 20 games, Maddox left the team in January to deal with a family situation.

What Maddox will always be known for the the game-winning 3-pointer at the end of the ACC Tournament game to defeat Clemson in March 2022. The Hokies would go on to win their next three and win the first ACC Tournament in school history.

Maddox, a Bowie, Md. native, has two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Maddox averaged a career-high 8.5 points per game in 2022-23. As a freshman, Maddox played in 11 games, averaging three minutes per contest. His role increased in 2021-22 as he appeared in all 36 games, averaging 17 minutes per game. He averaged 6.4 points per game last season.

Maddox shot 50.6% from beyond the arc last season, but that number shrunk to 32.3% this past season.

Maddox was a good player for the Hokies who struggled a bit this season. He wasn’t alone. At some point or another, everyone on the team struggled. Multiple issues plagued the Hokies in 2022-23. The defense took a major step back and Tech didn’t the shoot the ball as well this season. Shot selection was another problem for the team.

As for Maddox, he should have several opportunities. It’s unknown if Hunter Cattoor will return for a final season in Blacksburg in 2023-24. The Hokies should have a talented and deep backcourt with Sean Pedulla, M.J. Collins, Rodney Rice, Cattoor [if he returns] and freshman Brandon Rechsteiner on the roster next winter.

We here at Gobbler Country wish nothing but the best to Darius and his family and hope he crushes it at his next stop.