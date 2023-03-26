Virginia Tech football: Linebacker J.R Walker no longer a part of the team

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry met with the media after Saturday’s practice in Blacksburg to discuss his team’s progress. In addition to talking about spring practice, Pry also discussed the roster. And two more players from last season’s roster are no longer a part of Virginia Tech’s spring roster.

We covered running back Kenji Christian no longer being listed on the online roster earlier this month. Christian, a member of the 2021 recruiting class, never carried the ball in his two seasons in Blacksburg. And with Malachi Thomas and Bhayshul Tuten as the top backs and others in front of him, Christian chose to move on.

Pry also noted another absence from the roster. Senior linebacker J.R. Walker, a four-star signee from the 2019 class, decided to move on. According to Pry, Walker was entering his fifth year and just decided to move on.

The Clayton, N.C., native began his career at safety and never really moved up the depth chart. When Pry took over last year, he moved Walker to linebacker, where he found a new home. He appeared in 10 games last season, recording 18 tackles, including two for loss. All were career highs for Walker.

The Hokies still need to clear a few more spots this spring to meet the NCAA scholarship limit. Those moves will likely happen after the completion of spring practice.

We here at Gobbler Country wish J.R. Walker all the best in his future endeavors.