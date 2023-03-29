Virginia Tech football: Hokies hire former Army offensive coordinator as consultant

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry added to his coaching staff Wednesday — but only temporarily.

Pry announced that former Army offensive coordinator Brent Davis was hired as a consultant through spring practice. Davis has been at practice over the last few days and will remain with the Hokies in an official capacity for at least the next few weeks.

“Brent Davis is an offensive consultant,” Pry said, per Chris Coleman of Tech Sideline. “He and I have been friends since 2010. We coached together at Georgia Southern. Tremendous respect, so very fortunate to have him here.”

While Davis’ role is only for the spring right now, Pry didn’t rule out Davis being around longer.

“Right now, it’s for the spring, but we’ll see where it goes,” Pry said. “He’s got some other things going on professionally, so this was a chance for him to come down and get to know our staff and us get to know him and spend some time and add some value to our offensive unit.”

Davis spent the previous nine seasons at Army where he was the offensive coordinator of one of the most prolific rushing attacks in college football. In seven of Davis’ nine seasons as offensive coordinator, the Black Knights’ rushing offensive ranked among the top five in the country.

Before his time at Army, Davis was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Georgia Southern for four seasons, which is where he met Pry. Davis’ first stint at Georgia Southern came under former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson, who taught him the triple option offense.

Davis is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

While the Hokies aren’t going to run the triple option, having a coach as smart as Davis is with the running game can be beneficial for offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and his young offense.