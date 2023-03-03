2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Virginia Tech safety Chamarri Conner with an impressive day

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off this week in Indianapolis, meaning we are officially in draft season.

For Virginia Tech, only one player represented the Hokies this week. Safety Chamarri Conner, one of the most productive players in school history, was a four-year starter for the Hokies and a five-year contributor.

During his time in Blacksburg, Conner played cornerback, nickel and safety. That type of versatility will make him a popular player at the next level.

Conner measured in at 6-foot-0 and weighed 202 pounds this week. Conner’s time to shine came on Friday as the defensive backs worked out and went through individual drills. How did Conner perform?

Here are Conner’s numbers from Friday’s workouts:

40-yard dash: 4.51 seconds

10-yard dash: 1.56 seconds

Vertical jump: 40.5”

Broad jump: 10’ 5”

Those were some solid numbers for Conner. He’s not going to play cornerback at the next level, but that versatility and athleticism can give a defensive coordinator some options. Conner could play the traditional safety role or line up in the slot.

Next Gen Stats was impressed.

2023 Safety Athleticism Score Leaderboard



With the official 40 times in, Daniel Scott (@CalFootball) and Jason Taylor II (@CowboyFB), currently sit atop the NGS athleticism score rankings pending shuttle drills. pic.twitter.com/cWUvUhxB9A — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 4, 2023

This video shows Conner looking fluid in his backpedal.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on Conner’s draft journey.