2023 NCAA Final Four: Why the Hokies can win the women’s National Championship

The Virginia Tech Lady Hokies made history Monday night, defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 84-74 to advance to the first Final Four in program history.

This isn’t just the first Final Four in the history of the women’s program but for Virginia Tech as a whole. The men’s program has never made a Final Four.

Now, awaiting the Hokies on Friday night are the LSU Tigers, star forward Angel Reese, and Hall of Fame head coach Kim Mulkey. And, if the Hokies get by the Tigers, they’ll either face a dynasty in South Carolina or sharpshooting guard Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Sounds like a difficult road ahead, right? Well, that’s because it is, but that shouldn’t keep you from believing the Lady Hokies could bring Virginia Tech its first national championship.

Sure, the other teams in the Final Four have their superstars. The Gamecocks have multiple stars, a legendary coach and are currently the top program in all of college basketball. LSU presents quite the challenge to the Hokies on Friday. The 6-foot-3 Reese averaged 23 points per game and almost 16 rebounds per game this season.

However, the Hokies have two-time ACC player of the year, center Elizabeth Kitley. Kitley averages 19 points and 11 rebounds per contest. The 6-foot-6 center from Greensboro, N.C., has three double-doubles in Virginia Tech’s four NCAA Tournament games, including 25 points and 12 rebounds in the Final Four-clinching win over Ohio State.

And, for as great as Kitley is — and she is great — the Hokies also have junior guard Georgia Amoore. College basketball fans have gotten to know Amoore over the last two weeks, but Hokie fans know all about her. Amoore, a first-team All-ACC selection and ACC Tournament MVP, is averaging 24 points per game in the NCAA Tournament. Her fearless style of play makes her a fan favorite and she can literally do everything on the court.

Oh, did we mention she loves the 3-point shot?

With the Hokies up 60-55 in the second half on Monday, Amoore, with someone in her face, casually unloads a 3-pointer to give the Hokies an eight-point lead, essentially putting the Buckeyes away.

While LSU has Reese and a strong inside presence, the Hokies Amoore and Kitley. Check out this stat on the outside shooting comparison heading into Friday’s national semifinal.

Made threes in the 2023 NCAA Tournament:



Georgia Amoore: 20

Each team in the Final Four is outstanding and you could literally make a case for why each team can win. Sure, South Carolina is the prohibitive favorite and rightfully so, but this Virginia Tech is legit. The Hokies have an inside-outside presence, a terrific point guard, a terrific coach and depth throughout the roster.

While it’s easy to talk about Kitley, Amoore and head coach Kenny Brooks, how about Taylor Soule, Cayla King, Kayana Traylor and the rest of the Lady Hokies? This is a complete team. And a team that can absolutely win the national championship.

Go Hokies!