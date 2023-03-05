Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies blow out Florida State in regular-season finale

The Virginia Tech Hokies wrapped up a disappointing season Saturday with an 82-60 blowout win over the Florida State Seminoles in Blacksburg.

Tech jumped on the ‘Noles early behind the hot shooting of sophomore point guard Sean Pedulla. Pedulla, who has struggled from outside lately, led all scorers with 25 points. He made eight of 12 shots from the field, including six of eight from beyond the arc.

As a team, Virginia Tech shot 52% from the floor, making an impressive 16 of 34 from 3-point range. Senior guard Hunter Cattoor made four of nine from downtown and scored 14 points. Senior forward Justyn Mutts had another terrific all-around performance, with 8 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Hokies honored Mutts and Cattoor on Senior Night at Cassell Coliseum. Unfortunately, this was Mutts’ last-ever game in Blacksburg, while Cattoor does have one season of eligibility remaining if he chooses to return to the Hokies.

Virginia Tech’s freshman guards got in on the fun as MJ Collins and Rodney Rice each scored 10 points. Rice continues to receive more playing time and the hope is he could be a factor in the ACC Tournament.

Senior forward Grant Basile scored 13 for the Hokies, and also pulled down eight rebounds.

The Hokies finish the regular season with a disappointing 18-13 record, including an 8-12 mark in ACC play. The Seminoles, who often reside near the top of the league, finished with a 9-22 record [7-13].

As for Tech’s NCAA Tournament hopes, they are a lot like last year. Win the ACC Tournament and you’re in. The Hokies open play in Greensboro on Tuesday as the No. 11 seed against No. 14 Notre Dame. If the Hokies win, they’ll face N.C. State Wednesday.

Not to get ahead of ourselves, but Virginia Tech’s side of the bracket is very winnable. For the Hokies to have a shot, they’ll need to consistent from beyond the arc. If that’s the case, you can’t rule them out. Unfortunately, this team hasn’t proven it can stack four or five excellent games in a row since ACC play began.

We’ll see you on Tuesday.