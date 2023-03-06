ACC Champion Virginia Tech Hokies Women’s Basketball Ranked 4th in the AP Poll

The Hokies are #4 in The AP News Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll which should solidify the regional openers being held in Blacksburg and seriously bump up the possibility for a #1 seed for that regional in the NCAA Women‘s Basketball Tournament.

Captured the ship, cruised to a new program-best ranking #Hokies pic.twitter.com/aBWHNjMTAD — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 6, 2023

The Selection Sunday Watch Party is being held in Cassell Coliseum at 7:30 PM. They are opening the doors at 7, but I bet they might have a crowd big enough to make them do it earlier.

We’ll see what the USA Today Coaches’ Poll says but it’s rarely strayed far from the AP Poll.

Georgia is sporting some swanky “black out glasses” that seem to have appeared as a nifty symbol of her downtown shooting technique.

A whole crowd of screaming Hokie fans for Tech’s first game, sporting blackout shades might look really cool on TV, and would certainly make an impression on the team.

And the Team’s Homecoming was Well and Very Happily attended even on a Spring break weekend.

Tell a friend to tell a friend, we need packed ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QbVoOqetcL — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 6, 2023

Nothing like sharing the with Hokie Nation



Thanks for the warm welcome home pic.twitter.com/4BQmprTUqS — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 6, 2023

Time for the Team to Rest, Refocus, and Relax a Bit

Next week they are going to start being very busy for the rest of March.

GO HOKIES!!!