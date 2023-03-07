Virginia Tech Hokies Sweep NC State in Home Opener

The No. 10 (USA Today / NFCA Coaches) / No. 13 (ESPN.com / USA Softball) Virginia Tech Hokies opened conference play this past weekend when they hosted the NC State Wolfpack. By the end of Sunday VT swept NCST and outscored the ‘Pack, 24-4, over the three-game series.

An @ACCsoftball to open the season at TSP pic.twitter.com/nbTuEAkati — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) March 6, 2023

On Friday, sophomore pitcher, Emma Lemley, struck out ten batters, on her way to shutting out NC State and winning her seventh game of the year. By the end of the second inning the Hokies were already up 5-0 with Emma Ritter, Jamie Bailey, Bre Peck (two runs), and Emma Jackson all scoring. Addy Greene and Kelsey Bennet added two more runs in the fifth cementing the 7-0 final score.

Saturday’s match started with a little more adversity when NC State’s Rebecca Murray connected for a homerun with two runners on base. Addy Greene wasn’t interested in any of that nonsense and retorted with four RBIs off two homeruns during the fourth and sixth innings. Ritter and Kylie Aldridge added homers themselves while Lemley got the win again, striking out five and only allowing two hits. Ultimately, the Hokies went into the final game of the series with a 7-3 victory.

First career home run for the freshman!



.@kyliealdridgeee hits a two run shot to extend the lead 7-3! pic.twitter.com/3bqkWuFprT — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) March 4, 2023

Sunday’s game looked to be Virginia Tech’s most dominate performance of the ACC opener. Emma Lemley, on the mound once again, earned her ninth win of the year while the Hokie bats scored ten against the struggling Wolfpack. VT entered the sixth inning nursing a 3-1 lead before the Hokie offense detonated, scoring seven points. Both Cameron Fagan and Jamie Bailey homered, and eight total Hokies scored to put NCST away, 10-1.

Cameron Fagan hits a home run to complete the run rule! pic.twitter.com/aDU6LnxdCm — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) March 5, 2023

The Hokies’ overall record improves to 14-4 with a conference record of 3-0. Tonight, they host Mount St. Mary’s, in Blacksburg for a Tuesday night double header! Wednesday they’re on the road to Boiling Springs, NC, visiting Gardner-Webb.

GO HOKIES!!!