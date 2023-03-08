The Virginia Tech Hokies Pick Up Two ACC Championships

Mekhi Lewis (174 lbs.) and Caleb Henson (149 lbs.) both won ACC Championships, for their respective weight classes, this past weekend during the 2023 ACC Wrestling Championships held at Raleigh, NC. Lewis’ championship represents his third ACC crown and his second at 174 pounds. His first was at 165 pounds during the 2019 conference championship. True freshmen phenom, Caleb Henson, set his personal performance bar high, winning the 149-pound title during his first ever appearance at the ACC Championship. Henson and Lewis both entered the championship tournament as the top seed for their weight class. Devin Carter, way back in 2011, was the last Hokie grappler to grab an ACC wrestling title, as a true freshman.





Khi became the Hokies' 7️⃣th, 3️⃣x ACC Champion & Henson joined elite company by winning his first crown as a true freshman on Sunday night.#Team100 #Hokies #ALLINALLTHETIME pic.twitter.com/1hwm0qbglJ — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) March 7, 2023

Bryce Andonian (157 lbs.) earned second place, falling during the championship match against the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels’ wrestler, Austin O’Conner. Also picking up second place finishes was Eddie Ventresca (125 lbs.) and Conner Brady (165 lbs.). Sam Latona (133 lbs.), Hunter Bolen (184 lbs.), Andy Smith (197 lbs.), and Hunter Catka (285 lbs.) all earned third place finishes. The lowest finish any Hokie found themselves was in fourth place where Tom Crook (141 lbs.) finished.

As a team the Hokies finished in second place with 78.0 team points. NCST won their fifth consecutive ACC Championship tournament with 101.5 team points. Third place was filled by the last of the three regular season co-conference champions: the Pittsburgh Panthers and their 60 points. Fourth went to the North Carolina Tar Heels (37.0 team points), fifth to the Virginia Cavaliers (35.0 team points), and sixth to the Duke Blue Devils (14.0 team points.)

In addition to their individual achievements, for the first time in program history, the Hokies qualified all ten starting wrestlers for the NCAA National Championships. Congratulations to the 2023 Virginia Tech Hokies Wrestling Team and their fantastic effort during the regular season and conference championship tournament! Now, we await the results of the NCAA selection show!

LET’S GO!!!