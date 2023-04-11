Kayana Traylor and Taylor Soule Drafted into the WNBA - First Time for Two Hokies in One Draft

Well, Something Really Special Happened for Two Hokies

They may have been transfers, but Kayana Traylor and Taylor Soule are forever a cherished part of Hokie Nation, and Virginia Tech Hokies Women’s Basketball.

Their big collegiate dreams have been fulfilled in their trips through Blacksburg.

Taylor was picked in the 2nd round to go to the Chicago Sky.

Taylor Soule was chosen in the 3rd round to go to the Minnesota Lynx.

The event was marked by Hokie Sports because it’s the first time that the Hokies have had two players picked up in the same draft class.

For the first time in program history... continues ☺️@HokiesWBB's @kayana_traylor and @taylorsoule14 have been selected in the @WNBA Draft, marking the first time two #Hokies have been selected in the same draft. — HokieSports (@hokiesports) April 11, 2023

We’ll Just Leave You with What These Wonderful Hokies had to Say:

.

Thank you, TSoule pic.twitter.com/n9VcyYiJNC — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) April 10, 2023

Thankful for the two years we had, KT pic.twitter.com/HZroA1U2s8 — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) April 10, 2023

Again, Congratulations and

GO HOKIES!!!