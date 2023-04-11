 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kayana Traylor and Taylor Soule Drafted into the WNBA - First Time for Two Hokies in One Draft

Congratulations to KT and TSoule for being selected to play in the WNBA! KT was picked in the 2nd round, and TSoule the 3rd. Hokie Nation is thrilled for them. GO HOKIES!!!

By John Schneider
KT and TSoule at the pregame Chattanooga shoot-around session
Well, Something Really Special Happened for Two Hokies

They may have been transfers, but Kayana Traylor and Taylor Soule are forever a cherished part of Hokie Nation, and Virginia Tech Hokies Women’s Basketball.

Their big collegiate dreams have been fulfilled in their trips through Blacksburg.

Taylor was picked in the 2nd round to go to the Chicago Sky.

Taylor Soule was chosen in the 3rd round to go to the Minnesota Lynx.

The event was marked by Hokie Sports because it’s the first time that the Hokies have had two players picked up in the same draft class.

We’ll Just Leave You with What These Wonderful Hokies had to Say:

Again, Congratulations and

GO HOKIES!!!

