Virginia Tech football: Hokies going all out to recruit local star

The Virginia Tech Hokies understand the 2024 recruiting class is an important one. Head coach Brent Pry was named Virginia Tech's head coach in 2021 and did an impressive job in holding the former staff’s recruiting class together.

In the 2023 class, Pry continued to focus on the state of Virginia, hoping to build relationships that would prove fruitful in coming years. The Hokies signed some stellar players from Virginia in the 2023 class and are hoping for an even better class in 2024.

Fortunately for the Hokies, there is some top talent in their own backyard. Local powerhouse Salem has two top prospects in running back Peyton Lewis and linebacker Chris Cole. Both have been to Blacksburg multiple times and are major priorities for Pry and his staff.

On Wednesday, the Hokies showed Cole just how important he was to them by showing up on his field trip. The gesture impressed Cole.

Give Pry credit. That’s a big-time recruiting move. If the Hokies don’t land Cole, it’s not for a lack of effort.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Cole is a player on the rise. While 247Sports currently has him ranked as a three-star prospect, that rating will rise soon. Cole has landed some major offers recently from Georgia, Florida, Miami and Auburn.

If the Hokies are going to rise to relevance again, it needs to win some of these battles for local stars, such as Cole, Lewis and Patrick Henry linebacker Bodie Kahoun.

Could you imagine the former coaching staff pulling such a move?