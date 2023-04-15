Virginia Tech football: Maroon squad takes down White squad 34-0

It was a beautiful spring afternoon in Blacksburg as the Virginia Tech Hokies wrapped up spring practice with the annual spring game. The Maroon squad defeated the White team, 34-0, wrapping up head coach Brent Pry’s second spring game as head coach.

Quarterback Grant Wells played well for the Maroon squad, completing 12 of 18 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Wells also added a 10-yard touchdown run for his squad. Running backs Chance Black and Zach Duke lined up behind Wells for the Maroon squad and combined to rush for 157 yards. It was a particularly standout performance from Black, who scored one rushing touchdown and had a receiving touchdown.

Sophomore wide receiver Tucker Holloway stood out at wide receiver, going for 77 yards. True freshman quarterback William “Pop” Watson relieved Wells and had Lane Stadium on their feet with his performance.

As for sophomore quarterback Kyron Drones, who started for the White team, he completed seven of 13 passes for 102 yards with two interceptions. Fans shouldn’t be discouraged with Drones, as he played behind the second-string offensive line and was often seen running for his life. While Wells had a better performance Saturday, that should be expected. This battle will heat up when fall camp resumes in August.

Incoming running back Bhayshul Tuten didn’t play much, which was probably be design. Tuten has had an excellent spring and is positioned, along with Malachi Thomas, to be Virginia Tech’s 1-2 punch in the backfield in 2023.

Other newcomers who stood out were in the secondary. True freshman safety Mose Phillips could be slated for playing time this fall. Phillips was a late addition to the 2023 class and is perhaps the most underrated signee. He looks like a college senior already. In addition to his size, athleticism and ability, Phillips has a high football IQ.

Georgia Southern transfer Derrick Canteen had a terrific spring and had an interception in the spring game. Canteen is the type of player who will make so many of the great former Virginia Tech defensive backs smile because he fits the mold of a vintage Hokie defensive back.

Other players who stood out were the Gosnell brothers. Wide receiver Stephen Gosnell has a good rapport with Wells and could play an important role this fall. Younger brother, tight end Benji Gosnell, looked the part in the spring game. If he is healthy, he is an impact player. He missed his freshmen season with his second ACL injury. The former four-star recruit can play.

All in all, it was a fun day in Blacksburg. The one thing that stood out most, and this means nothing right now, the Hokies are more talented than they were a year ago. Again, it means nothing in April, but it’s a positive sign for the fall.