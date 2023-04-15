Virginia Tech football: Running back Tyler Mason commits to the Hokies

It’s never a surprise when there is a football commitment on the weekend of the spring game. On Saturday, the Virginia Tech Hokies wrapped up their spring game and also added their fourth commitment for the 2024 recruiting class. Three-star running back Tyler Mason ended his recruitment by picking the Hokies Saturday.

Mason, a 6-foot, 185-pounder from Mount Airy, North Carolina, plays his high school football at Mount Airy High. He is the second commit from Mount Airy High for VT’s 2024 class, joining 6-foot-4 edge defender Deric Dandy.

He chose the Hokies over offers from Louisville, Boston College and others.

Mason visited Blacksburg when Dandy visited back in March, and it was clear the Hokies made quite the impression.

He spoke to Evan Watkins of 247Sports about what stood out from the visit.

“It was great. I loved it,” Mason told Watkins. “They are definitely still first on my list. We did a little bit of everything. We watched practice, toured the campus, took a photoshoot, talked with Coach Pry, and then left.”

Mason is the No. 49 running back nationally, per 247Sports, and is the No. 594 overall prospect for the 2024 recruiting class.

In what little bit I’ve seen from Mason, I really like him and feel this staff does a good job of evaluating running backs. As a junior in 2022, Mason rushed for over 2,300 yards and scored 49 rushing touchdowns. He averaged around 13 yards per rushing attempt. With a repeat performance in his senior season, Mason will certainly pick up more offers.

He is the fourth commitment for Virginia Tech’s 2024 class, joining quarterback Davi Belfort, defensive back Joshua Clarke and Dandy.

Welcome home, Tyler.