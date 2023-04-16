Former Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith medically retires from football

Kaleb Smith was someone who was easy to root for during his five years at Virginia Tech. A former walk-on, Smith didn’t take long to earn a scholarship under former head coach Justin Fuente.

Smith saw his role increase throughout each season with the Hokies before becoming Tech’s No. 1 wide receiver in 2022. In 11 games, Smith caught 37 passes for 674 yards, averaging over 18 yards per reception and scored three touchdowns. He was named honorable mention All-ACC in 2022.

In December, Smith, with one year of eligibility remaining due to the free “COVID year,” opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal and transferred to Notre Dame.

On Saturday, Smith medically retired from football, taking to his Twitter to release the following statement:

For his career, Smith appeared in 30 games, totaling 74 receptions for 1,143 yards and seven touchdowns. That’s not a bad career for a former walk-on.

While it’s sad Smith likely didn’t get to end his football career completely on his terms, he will be just fine. An exemplary student and role model at Virginia Tech, the future is bright for Kaleb Smith.

We here at Gobbler Country wish nothing but the best for Smith in his future endeavors.