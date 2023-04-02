 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

In Huge Hokie Women’s Basketball News: ELIZABETH KITLEY IS COMING BACK!

The announcement on Instagram and Twitter is flying all over the place. Liz Kitley has chosen to return to Virginia Tech, taking advantage of her COVID year, and playing basketball at Home in the 2023/2024 Season! Yea Liz!!! GO HOKIES!!!

By John Schneider
Liz Kitley announces that she’s coming back to Tech for her extra year of eligibility.
WOOOT!!! WOOT!!!!

Sometimes you just lead off with the good news and then talk about it later. I posted Cayla’s tweet on purpose. Cayla is in the same position and has a decision to take, too. For now, let’s just sit back and smile because Ms. Inside is coming back to play championship level college basketball with Ms. Outside (Georgia Amoore).

The news is more than outstanding, and we can’t wait to see the new Women’s Basketball season start up, again. Head Coach Kenny Brooks is going to be pleased. There will be some big expectations for the next road trip, and having Elizabeth Kitley back in the car is a very good thing.

Thanks Liz! And we’ll be waiting for that first tip off and will be there for the very last.

GO HOKIES!!!

