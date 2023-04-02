In Huge Hokie Women’s Basketball News: ELIZABETH KITLEY IS COMING BACK!

WOOOT!!! WOOT!!!!

Did you all hear? @elizabethkitley is coming back‼️



Watch her and what should be another impressive @HokiesWBB upcoming season https://t.co/0GJxtNg48M pic.twitter.com/YzwjygWyt2 — HokieSports (@hokiesports) April 2, 2023

Sometimes you just lead off with the good news and then talk about it later. I posted Cayla’s tweet on purpose. Cayla is in the same position and has a decision to take, too. For now, let’s just sit back and smile because Ms. Inside is coming back to play championship level college basketball with Ms. Outside (Georgia Amoore).

The news is more than outstanding, and we can’t wait to see the new Women’s Basketball season start up, again. Head Coach Kenny Brooks is going to be pleased. There will be some big expectations for the next road trip, and having Elizabeth Kitley back in the car is a very good thing.

Thanks Liz! And we’ll be waiting for that first tip off and will be there for the very last.

GO HOKIES!!!