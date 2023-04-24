Virginia Tech football: Two quarterbacks enter the NCAA transfer portal

With spring practice in the rearview mirror and the Virginia Tech Hokies needing to get the NCAA-mandated 85 scholarship players ahead of the 2023 college football season, two quarterbacks entered the transfer portal.

First, 6-foot-4, 226-pound redshirt sophomore Tahj Bullock from East Orange, N.J., announced he was entering the portal.

Thankful. Can’t wait to see what’s next… pic.twitter.com/C6NFNgw6C2 — Tahjamell Bullock (@TahjB_12) April 24, 2023

Classy message from Bullock, who I’ve only ever heard excellent things about. Bullock will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop. Whether it’s football or not, Bullock clearly has a bright future in front of him.

During his time in Blacksburg, Bullock appeared in only one game, the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland, where he completed two of four passes for 27 yards and rushed for 14 yards. He was a three-star signee in the 2021 recruiting class under former head coach Justin Fuente.

Bullock wasn’t the only young quarterback to enter the transfer portal Monday.

Redshirt freshman Devin Farrell, a 6-foot-0, 196-pounder from Stockbridge, Ga., did not play a snap for the Hokies after redshirting in 2022. Farrell was a three-star signee in Virginia Tech’s 2022 recruiting class.

Farrell has four years of eligibility remaining and posted the following message on Twitter.

By our count, that puts the Hokies at either 87 or 88 scholarships, meaning we will see more moves soon. The spring transfer portal opened on April 15 and closes on April 30.

With Farrell and Bullock out, true freshman William “Pop” Watson seems locked in as Tech’s No. 3 quarterback, while returning starter Grant Wells is competing with Baylor transfer Kyron Drones to start under center this fall for the Hokies.

Watson had fans excited with his performance in the spring.

We here at Gobbler Country wish Devin and Tahj nothing but the best in their futures. Once a Hokie, always a Hokie.