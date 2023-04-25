Virginia Tech football: DT Emmett Laws commits to the Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies added a big piece to their 2024 recruiting class Tuesday when defensive tackle Emmett Laws chose the Hokies over Maryland, Penn State and Pittsburgh, among others.

Laws is a 6-foot-0. 260-pound defensive tackle from DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Laws spoke to Brian Dohn of 247Sports about why he picked the Hokies.

“I’m going to Virginia Tech,” he said. “I love everything about the coaching staff; the environment and everyone around is definitely down to earth.

Specifically, Laws praised defensive line coach J.C. Price.

“But I really love my position, Coach J.C. Price, and I know he going to get me to the next level.”

In addition to Price, Laws was recruited by VT’s new running backs coach, Elijah Brooks, who has deep ties to DeMatha.

Laws is the first defensive tackle for Virginia Tech’s 2024 class and the fifth overall commitment for 2024. Tech’s class is currently ranked No. 32 nationally, per 247Sports.

Laws will officially visit Blacksburg in June,

Welcome home, Emmett.